Kangana Ranaut got severely injured during the shooting of Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi. The team of Manikarnika - The Queen were shooting in Hyderabad when the incident occurred.

On Thursday, during a sword-fighting scene, Kangana got injured and was rushed to nearby Apollo hospital. She was admitted to ICCU, as she was bleeding profusely because of the deep cut on her forehead. She had to get 15 stitches on her forehead.

This is not the first time an actor got injured while shooting for their film. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others have suffered injuries while filming.

Take a look at 7 actors who got injured recently.

Ranveer Singh injured on Padmavati sets

Ranveer Singh was shooting for Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, when he suffered an injury on his head. The actor didn't let the injury come in the way of his work. Ranveer, who plays the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, continued to shoot the climax scene and then went to the hospital for medical attention.

"Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film's set to complete his portions of the shoot," a source from the sets told Deccan Chronicle in May.

Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor injured on Padmavati sets

Not only Ranveer, even Shahid Kapoor was injured while shooting for Padmavati. Medicines and rest helped him overcome the injury, but it surfaced again during IIFA 2017 dance rehearsals.

"Since it was a ligament tear, Shahid was told not to perform. But he didn't want to go back on his word. He made his act compact and less exerting. It was smartly choreographed. Some songs were also dropped," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

Twitter

Disha Patani injured on Baaghi 2 sets

Disha Patani got injured not because of action scenes, but because she had to match steps with Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan, who is also a well-known choreographer, gave some dance steps to Disha that she wasn't thoroughly comfy with. She fell and injured her leg.

"I saw her injury as my responsibility," DNA quoted Tiger as saying. "I did my best to make sure she was comfortable until the injury healed."

Priyanka Chopra injured on sets of Quantico

In January, Priyanka Chopra was rushed to hospital after she suffered injuries while performing stunt scenes for the second season of Quantico.

"Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably," ABC network said in a statement, adding that it was a "minor accident."

Varinder Chawla

Arjun Rampal injured while shooting for Kahaani 2

Arjun Rampal was shooting for Kahaani 2, which was released on December 2, 2016, when he suffered an injury in his left eye. He even shared a photo on his Instagram handle with a caption, "Now I know, how a one eyed Pirate sees the world. A minor eye injury. Nothing as serious as it looks. Hugely disorienting. #seeyousoon."