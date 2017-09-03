Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's controversial battle is again in the news, and now Katrina Kaif's name has also been dragged into it.

Along with a series of allegations on Hrithik, Kangana apparently hinted that the actor was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif in 2014, and so he broke up with her.

The outspoken actress recently appeared on a TV show, where she hurled multiple allegations on Hrithik. She reportedly also said that there were rumours of Hrithik's affair with one of his co-actresses that time, and it appears to be none other than Katrina.

"Kisi heroine ke saath mein yeh Manali mein shoot kar rahe the, aur wahaan pe unke affair ki khabarein aayi. Toh maine poocha unko. Valentine's tha February mein, maine kaha ki 'Aapne mujhe phone nehi kiya, kuch nehi?' Toh mujhe kehte hai, 'Phone kis baat ka?' Maine kaha 'Valentine hai'. Toh kehte hai 'Tumko kyun karunga phone?' Maine kaha 'Mujhko kyun nehi karoge phone? Kyunki main toh tumse shaadi karne wali hoon'. Toh kehte hai 'Shaadi-vaadi toh tum bhool jao, tumne kis kis ko bataya hai ki tumhara aur mera kuch chal raha hai?" Kangana said on the show.

Hrithik was shooting with Katrina in Manali during that period for Bang Bang, which suggests that Kangana targeted the same actress.

Kangana and Hrithik had an ugly legal battle some time back after the former had claimed that she and the actor were in a relationship, but he had denied. While the Queen actress had accused Hrithik of hacking her email, he had alleged that she had mental disorder.