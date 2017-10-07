After Hrithik Roshan finally broke his silence on social media, Kangana Ranaut has filed a police complaint with the cyber cell of Mumbai Police against the hunk. Will this battle end anytime soon?

Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has apparently demanded preventive action against the Bang Bang actor under Sections 151 & 149 of CrPC, according to SpotboyE.

The lawyer has also stated that the Queen actress has the right to file a criminal complaint against Hrithik. According to Siddiquee, Hrithik has outraged the modesty of a woman.

In the complaint, Kangana has accused Hrithik of trying to fabricate a case against her by relying on leaked emails. The lawyer further claimed in the complaint that those emails are hacked by Hrithik himself in May 2014. (SpotboyE released the copy of the complaint.)

"We have countered Hrithik Roshan's complaint made to the cyber cell. The matter according to my client stands closed," Mid Day quoted Siddiquee as saying. "The emails are not reliable at all, because her account was hacked since May 2014."

Earlier, Hrithik's legal counsel Mahesh Jethmalani had filed a complaint with the Joint Commissioner of Crime Department of the Mumbai Police, claiming that Kangana had staked Hrithik, but he had ignored "sexually explicit" emails she sent him out of decency.

Republic TV made the complaint public, claiming Hrithik has deposited all his phones and laptops with the police.

Now, Hrithik himself has given an interview to Arnab Goswami, which will aired at 8 pm on October 7 (Saturday). He is expected to share his version of the story in the interview.

We wonder who will win the battle, and pray that the result comes out soon.

Two teasers have been released from the interview of Hrithik, in which, he is seen saying: "I've had enough. I need to say what I want to say. Enough of I don't know what word to choose, I cannot describe it, but it has... I realise that I have been pretending because I have to live up to this star.. thing of mine that I've got to look on for it, I've got to be cool and be okay and not give any attention to something that is not important."

He is also heard saying: "After a while, I realised that I was pretending. It was affecting me. It was affecting my sense of community, it was affecting my sense of well being, and I said now I am pretending... That's not being hero, that's not strength, its fake. I had to do something about this. It's about time."

Watch the teasers here: