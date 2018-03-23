It is the 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut's birthday on March 23. She is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational as well as powerful divas of the tinsel town.

Kangana turned 31 this Friday, and although she is not present on social media, there are scores of fans wishing happy birthday to the actress. Kangana is one such person who perfectly describes the saying, "you can love me or hate me, but you can never ignore me".

Apart from her brilliant movies and performances, Kangana is also known for powerful statements. The outspoken diva has time and again made it clear that she is afraid of no one, and believes in speaking her heart out.

On the occasion of her 31st birthday, let's have a look at 10 best and powerful quotes of Kangana that make her stand out from the crowd.

As a public figure, I have responsibilities, accepting an offer to endorse a fairness cream brand would be a direct insult to my own sister Rangoli who is dusky yet beautiful.

Modesty is good. But not when it comes at the cost of honesty.

I don't believe in keeping sperm panties as tokens.

My man has to be more intelligent than I am, which is difficult to find. He should definitely be more successful than me, which is not so difficult to find. I would be a fool to expect a better looking man than me, which is impossible to find.

Why should Bollywood accept me? I should accept Bollywood. I don't care if Bollywood has accepted me. I don't seek acceptance. I don't need to be live up to anybody's expectations.

I am extremely proud of my rags-to- riches story. It's fun to be a misfit or an underdog if you acknowledge your gifts and befriend your obstacles.

Success if the best revenge. I always feel women should answer back either with their sarcasm or success.

Freedom of being alone is intoxicating.

All beautiful things in this world are because of women.