Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken behaviour and she recently opened up about her relationship status in an interview. She admitted to being in a relationship and also said that she wants to get married this year.

Also read: When Kangana Ranaut got fed up with Shahid Kapoor during Rangoon shoot

The Rangoon actress has said it all in an interview with Bombay Times on Valentine's Day. When she was asked whether she would experience the pure kind of love some day, she said: "I am in a relationship like that. It has already happened to me."

When questioned about her marriage plans, the actress replied: "I want to get married this year and hopefully, it should happen." Well, Kangana has put her fans in a state of shock as no one saw this coming. After the Hrithik Roshan fiasco, there have been no rumours of Kangana dating anyone, and thus, her marriage plans would take everyone by surprise.

In the interview, she also talked about how she deals with break-ups and how her exes want to get back with her. "I tend to get over it really quickly! When I am in a relationship, I am really into it, but when it's over, I never look back. I have a record of never going back to my exes, never meeting them again. All my exes want to get back with me, that's also a record I hold (laughs)," Bombay Times reported.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon, in which she will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The Queen actress has teamed up for the first time with the two actors and the director. Slated to be released on February 24, Rangoon is one of the highly-awaited movies of this year.