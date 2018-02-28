The funeral of Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi, who died of cardiac arrest in the morning of Wednesday, February 28, will be held on Thursday morning. His mortal remains have been kept at Kamakoti Peetam for public darshan.

Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, had reportedly been unwell for past one year. He was rushed to a private hospital near Kamakshi Amman temple in Kanchipuram on Wednesday morning after he complained of problems in breathing. He reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the hospital at 9 am on February 28.

The authorities at Kanchi Mutt confirmed the news of the death of Jayendra Saraswathi on Twitter.

The 69th Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal attained Siddhi at 9.00 am today - Shukla Trayodashi - 28 Feb. 2018 at Sri Kanchi Kamakotii Peetam Sankara Matam, Kanchipuram. — KanchiMutt (@KanchiMatham) February 28, 2018

The mortal remains of Jayendra Saraswathi have been kept at the Kamakoti Peetam for his followers to pay their last respects. Over 2,000 devotes had a last glimpse of the Kanchi seer as of 12 pm on Wednesday. Many people, including some politicians, are expected to visit the Peetam to pay their tributes to Swamigal.

The authorities of Kanchi Mutt confirmed that the funeral of Jayendra Saraswathi would be held on Thursday morning. The post on its handle read, "Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam of HH Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal will be performed tomorrow ( 1 March 2018) from 8 am. Darshan can be had throughout ( including today night) till tomorrow morning."

Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya's death came as a rude shock for many people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account to express his grief over his demise.