Despite coming under severe attack from the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu over his views on the functioning of the government, Kamal Haasan has continued to criticise the state government.

In his latest verbal attack, Kamal Haasan has pointed out the rising cases of dengue in Tamil Nadu and urged that the government should work or "move aside." "A high school drop out may not perceive Neet problem. But Dengu i know My child almost died of it. Work on it TN Govt. If unable move aside. [sic]" he tweeted.

Between January and June, around 1,200 cases of the vector-borne disease have been registered in Tamil Nadu and it is the second highest in the country after Kerala. The issue came for debate in the Assembly on Thursday, July 20, and Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar clarified that there was no dengue outbreak in the state.

Coming to Kamal Haasan, the war-of-words kick-started after he denounced the government citing that "no departments are free from corruption."

The AIADMK took offence at his views and went all out to attack him. From threatening to conduct a tax audit to dragging his ex-partner Gauthami, the AIADMK had ways to hit back at the actor.

Even Chief Minister Palaniswami joined his party members to defend the state government and said that Kamal Haasan is an actor and "does not know anything about politics."

The Nayagan star was quick to respond by stating that he became "an amateur politician" after raising his voice against the imposition of Hindi.

Kamal Haasan, who has posted a cryptic poem on Twitter to slam the government, has also urged the citizens to register their stories on corruption digitally. "You should write to them if you had come across corruption in this government. Don't do that through letters or postcards as they will just tear them. Record them digitally and with dignity," the actor was quoted as saying by PTI.