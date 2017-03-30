Kamal Haasan has opened up on the Vishwaroopam ban episode that had shocked the entire nation in 2013. The universal star has revealed that he suffered a whopping Rs 60 crore loss after Jayalalithaa's government did not allow the release of the film for a few weeks in Tamil Nadu.

In an interview, Kamal Haasan has spoken about the struggles and pain that he went through during the release of his much-hyped Vishwaroopam. The Tamil Nadu government had banned the movie following demands from some fringe groups, which claimed that the movie had tried to showcase Muslim community in a bad light.

Vishwaroopam had a trouble-free release in other parts of India and in foreign countries, including in the Muslim-majority countries. Unfortunately, the film failed to see the light of the day in Tamil Nadu for two weeks.

The movie was allowed to release following massive public support and only after the court intervened. Recalling the nightmare, Kamal Haasan says that the incident affected him financially, leading to Rs 60 crore loss.

Kamal Haasan thanks people for standing with him during the crisis, which is one of the reasons why he is alive today. The actor, who has also directed the movie, hopes that the second part of Vishwaroopam would release without any hassle, but also points out that anything can happen here.

There were a couple of theories doing the rounds about the ban on Vishwaroopam. The popular among said that the satellite rights of the movie were not sold to a channel close to the AIADMK party, which upset the late Jayalalithaa.

Also, it was widely-believed that Kamal Haasan's comment at an event where the actor claimed that he wishes to see a veshti or dhoti-clad Tamilian as the Prime Minister, referring to P Chidambaram's suitability for the top job, did not go down well with Jaya. Nonetheless, she had slammed these rumours, dubbing them "ridiculous."

Vishwaroopam 2 features Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur and others in the cast. The film is likely to hit the screens later this year. It has to be noted that Aascar Ravichandran has taken over the project from Kamal Haasan.