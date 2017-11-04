Kamal Haasan's article in Ananda Vikatan magazine recently has rubbed right-wing groups the wrong way.

The extent of that ire became apparent on Friday, November 3, as the Hindu Mahasabha declared the actor and others who endorse his views should be killed.

"Kamal Haasan and the likes of him should either be shot dead or hanged so that they learn a lesson. Any person who uses abusive language for people belonging to Hindu faith does not have the right to live on this holy land and they should get death in return of their remarks," the Times of India quotes Pandit Ashok Sharma, national vice-president of the Hindu Mahasabha, as saying.

Another leader from the outfit called for boycott of Kamal Haasan's films. The members of the outfit have pledged not to watch any of his films.

"The people who insult Hindus and their religion should not be forgiven," said Abhishek Agarwal, Meerut president of the outfit.

Kamal Haasan had written in an article in Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan: "Earlier, Hindu rightists used have just intellectual debates with those of differing views through which they provoked their opponents to violence. With the approach failing to yield desired result, people have resorted to violence. The extremism has now spread among the Hindus as well."

His views have been already been slammed by the BJP and the RSS.

He added that the popular mantra "Satyameva Jayate" (Truth alone Triumphs -- a motto that appears on the famous Ashoka Pillar in Mehrauli) has now been replaced by "strength alone triumphs."

Meanwhile, a defamation case has been filed against the actor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 500, 511, 298 295(a) and 505 (c). Haasan has been accused of defamation, attempt to cause offence and intent to hurt religious feelings.

This, even as actors like Prakash Raj and Arvind Swamy have extended their support to Kamal Haasan.

Prakash Raj tweeted: "If abusing and manhandling young couples on the streets of my country in the name of morality is not terrorizing.. If taking law into hands and lynching people on slightest doubt of cow slaughter is not terrorizing..If trolling with abuse, threat..to silence even a slightest voice of dissent is not terrorizing.. then what is terrorizing.. #justasking [sic]."

Actor Arvind Swami also echoed Kamal Haasan's views on Hindu terrorism. He tweeted: "Terrorist definition a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. [sic]"