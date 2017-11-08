Films and politics have an inseparable bond in Tamil Nadu and this is being proved once again by Kamal Haasan, who announced on Tuesday, November 7, that he is now a politician. The Ulaganaygan is preparing himself to become a full-time 'neta' and clearing all his commitments before taking a plunge into active politics.

On his 63rd birthday, Kamal Haasan ended the uncertainty around his entry into politics by stating that he is preparing to floating his party and working on the structural part.

"One cannot give birthday to a child soon after getting pregnant. Likewise, I cannot decided the name of the baby whether knowing it is a boy or a girl. I prepare for my character in movies for six months and politics is a serious subject," he said at the press meet.

He added, "Hence, I am preparing for it. Currently, I am having discussions with experts from different fields to lay a solid foundation." Kamal Haasan gave ample of hints that his target for next general assembly elections which will be held in 2021.

The actor is expected to hung up his boots by then. His next release is Vishwaroopam 2, which will see the light of the day in early 2018. It will be followed by his other flick Sabaash Naidu.

Kamal Haasan will be teaming up with Shankar again for the sequel of their blockbuster Indian, which was dubbed into Hindi as Hindustani. This film will reportedly become the swan song of the Ulaganaygan before he turns a full-time politician.

On the other side, Kamal Haasan, who forayed into small screen as a host in Bigg Boss Tamil, might continue his association with the format for one or two seasons, say unconfirmed reports.