Gone are the days of three-hour long movies; nowadays youth like it short and compact. Well why not, in this busy scheduled life, spending three hours for entertainment and that too for a single movie is way too much. Web series is gaining popularity for one such reason. While new stars are making a name with this new platform, the Bollywood actors are stepping in into the same to attract the youth.

Actor, Rajat Bermecha who was highly praised for his awestruck performance in 2010 movie Udaan has been way from the big screen almost since then. However, the young actor chose a web series to make a comeback. The boy next door role in 'Girl in the City' starring Mithila Palikar who has now become a prominent face in the web series industry, is winning hearts.

Apart from him, actress Shweta Tripathi, Lisa Haydon was seen in web series, 'Trip', actor Ali Fazal in 'Bang baaja Baraat' and many others. It is not just the young actors who are leaning towards the web series industry, big names from mainstream Bollywood have come up who are also ready to try their luck on this genre.

Kalki Koechlin

The veteran actress is in the entertainment industry for over a decade now and is known for her unconventional roles for which she has been critically acclaimed like Dev D, Margarita with a Straw, Waiting, That Girl in Yellow Boots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The actress who has been last seen in Konkana Sen Sharma's A Death in the Gunj is now looking forward to her maiden web series. While talking about the web series Kalki explained: "It's a 12-episode series on the Goan mafia. I play a Goan-Portuguese DJ." Though, previously Kalki was seen making a special appearance in Y-Films' web series — Man's World.

She also added saying, "There is no doubt that web is taking over. That's the new form of technology. We have to embrace it and evolve with it. I watch a lot of stuff online all the time. It's a free platform where we get to see content which we can't see on our TV or in cinemas so often. I love it," IANS reported.

Farhan Akhtar

The name which doesn't need an introduction is coming up with a star-studded web series starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani , Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias, Amit Sial and Sayani Gupta. The series is reportedly set in Mumbai, in the backdrop of the Powerplay League, a fictional version of the IPL.

Here is the trailer of the upcoming series:

Saif Ali Khan

Chhote Nawab has two web series in his bag, one being Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army and dealing with the soldiers and the troupe of Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army which is to be shot for Amazon and other one for Netflix which will be an Indian adaptation of The Secret Game.

Khan has been approached for the role of coach McClendon but no announcements have been made yet. So, fans will have to wait for the official announcement about the same.

Riya Sen

Actress Riya Sen is all set to make a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's web series Ragini MMS 2.2. It's heard that the filming of the said web series has begun already and will be shot in various location of Mumbai.

Vir Das-Nikhil Advani

The actor and stand up comedian Vir Das is reportedly collaborating with Nikkhil Advani will be for a web series. Though not much is known about the upcoming series Vir explains Firstpost why he chose the digital medium. He said, "I feel like a digital medium puts lesser pressure on a good story. We don't have the pressure of a theatrical release, box office, item numbers, etc"

Shamita Shetty

Zeher actress recently took to social media to confirm that the actress is making a comeback and with a web-series. The series will mark Shamita's digital debut which is in works for Viacom 18's Over-The-Top (OTT) platform – VOOT. The storyline and other details are being kept under wraps. However, it is known from VOOT's official statement that it will also feature Gaurav Pandey, who was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.