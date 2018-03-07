Director Vinayan has released the first look of his Malayalam movie Chalakkudikkaran Changathi as a tribute to the late actor Kalabhavan Mani on March 6, which happens to be his second death anniversary.

Chalakkudikkaran Changathi is based on the life of actor Mani, who passed away on March 6, 2016. Mani, a native of Chalakkudi in Kerala's Thrissur district, is known for his music album Chalakkudikkaran Changathi, which means a friend of Chalakkudi. The title of his biopic is inspired by the name of his album.

Director Vinayan took to his Facebook page on Kalabhavan Mani's death anniversary and released the first look poster of Chalakkudikkaran Changathi as a tribute to the late actor.

Vinayan also wrote in Malayalam, "Kalabhavan Mani is a great artist and a normal human being lived among the ordinary people. Hence, you can expect common man's witty jokes and emotional situations in this movie."

Actor Rajamani is playing the role of the late actor in the film Chalakkudikkaran Changathi. The first look of the movie features him as a driver of an autorickshaw.

Dressed in a khaki shirt and a bright red mundu, he is seen stepping out of the autorickshaw and waving his hand in the poster. Like Mani, he sports a thick moustache.

Vinayan announced in August, 2017, that he would make a film inspired by the veteran actor's life. In an interview, the director had said, "The movie is not about Kalabhavan Mani, but is based on his life. The life of a talented boy from a lower caste, who makes it big in the film industry and how he slowly loses grip of it. It will shed light on how our society still marginalises dark-skinned people."

The first look of Chalakkudikkaran Changathi has struck a chord with his fans and has gone viral on the social media. The poster has generated a lot of curiosity about the movie, which is reportedly hitting the screens on 10 July.