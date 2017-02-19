Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's book, An Unsuitable Boy, has kicked up a bevy of controversies even before it hit the shelves. The repercussions are still doing the rounds, with Kajol now responding to KJo's statement about her in the book.

"I think relationships are generally difficult, nothing to do with Bollywood, but wouldn't like to comment anything on what happened with Karan (Johar)," Kajol told The Indian Express.

In the book, KJo wrote: "Things were said, crazy accusations were made against me, that I had bribed someone to sabotage her husband's film. I can't even say that I was hurt or pained by it. I just wanted to blank it out. When she reacted to the whole situation and put out a tweet saying, 'Shocked!' that's when I knew it was completely over for me."

"I wouldn't like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don't think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more," he added.

He went ahead and revealed that Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn abused him on phone. "He called me and shouted at me and said some really nasty things because he heard at a party that I'd said some things about his wife. I just felt that heresay cannot be the reason for anyone to pick up the phone and say unsavoury things to anyone else. You have to give me the chance to defend myself," he had told News 18.