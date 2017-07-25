The SIT team, which is investigating the ongoing drug racket in Hyderabad, has reportedly arrested Kajal Aggarwal's manager Joseph and seized a large amount of Marijuana from his residence.

The investigating team is questioning various people including some celebs in connection with the drug racket. The officials had previously questioned actor Navdeep for 10 hours and during his interrogation, they reportedly got some clues about Puttkar Ronson Joseph alias Johny Joseph alias Ronny. Excise officials raided Joseph's residence in Manikonda in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

The officials have reportedly arrested Joseph after they found a large amount of Marijuana at his house but they are yet to start interrogating him. They held a press conference on Monday and disclosed some details about the raid. But they declined to comment whether Joseph was an abuser or a peddler.

Joseph is a celebrity manager and his client list includes likes of Kajal Aggarwal, Megha Akash and a few others. Megha Akash is set to make her debut with Nithiin's LIE. He reportedly has connections with some bigwigs in the film industry.

The excise department has recently served notices to 12 celebrities from the Telugu film industry. The SIT started interrogating celebs from July 19 and they have grilled people like Puri Jagannath, Shyam K Naidu, Subbaraju and Navdeep in the last four days. Charmme Kaur will be questioned by them today (July 25). However, Joseph's revelations are likely to bring in more celebrities under the SIT scanner.