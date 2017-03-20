The audio of Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai will be released on Monday, March 20. Two-time Oscar Award winner A R Rahman has composed the music for Mani Ratnam's film, which has Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

The movie has six songs for which Sathya Prakash, Chinmayi, Arjun Chandy, Haricharan, Jonita Gandhi, Shashaa Tirupati, AR Raihanah, Tipu, Nikhita Gandhi, Diwakar and Tejinder Singh have lent their voices. AR Rahman himself has sung a track. Vairamuthu and his son Madhan Karky have penned songs.

The album comprises variety of songs, but melodious tracks dominate the film. So far, Vaan Varuvaan, Sarattu Vandiyila and Azhagiye numbers have been released as singles and all three have been received well by the audience.

In fact, the success of these tracks has made audience await the release of Kaatru Veliyidai album with bated breath. Moreover, the combo of Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman have always come out with memorable tracks. So, the expectations are riding high on the album.

After the successful launch of Kaatru Veliyidai, the makers will unveil the songs of Cheliyaa, the Telugu version of the movie, on March 21.

It is a special movie for hero Karthi as this is his first movie as an actor with Mani Ratnam. He had worked as an assistant director in Aaytha Ezhuthu with the ace filmmaker in 2014.

Coming to Kaatru Veliyidai, KPAC Lalitha, Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh, RJ Balaji, Harish Raj and others are in the supporting cast. The film has Ravi Varman as the cinematographer and it has been edited by A Sreekar Prasad. Katru Veliyidai will hit the screens worldwide on April 7.

