Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai has enjoyed good viewership in its first weekend in Chennai. Despite getting mixed reviews, the Karthi-starrer has made an impressive collection in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

As per Behindwoods, Kaatru Veliyidai has minted Rs 1.40 crore from 375 shows at the Chennai box office. The good turnout of family audience and youths gave a good opening to the Mani Ratnam-directorial, feel trade experts.

However, tough days are ahead for the film as three movies – Power Paandi, Kadamban and Sivalinga – are releasing in the coming weekend on the occasion of the Tamil New Year. Also, Kavan is doing well at the box office and this has become a headache for the exhibitors in terms of allotting screens to all the films.

Considering Kaatru Veliyidai has got mixed reviews, the screen count might be reduced from Friday. However, with Sri Thenandal Films distributing the Mani Ratnam film, there is a still hope for the makers to have a decent number of shows in the second weekend as the distribution house might flex its muscles with theatre owners to retain as many screens as possible for the Karthi-starrer.

Coming to Kavan, the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer has added Rs 69.13 lakh from 213 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.64 crore by the end of its second weekend. It has already earned the 'hit' status at the Chennai box office.

Nayanthara's Dora struggled to overcome the negative reviews and the release of Kaatru Veliyidai did not help the cause. The movie added Rs 11.74 lakh from 84 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 1.24 crore.

New release 8 Thottakkal has earned Rs 4.72 lakh from 39 shows, while Hindi film Naam Shabana has collected Rs 38,160 from six shows to take its total tally to Rs 22.29 lakh by the end of its second weekend.

The previous week's release Attu has not done a notable business and the total collection of the film at the Chennai box office by the end of its second weekend stands at Rs 12.58 lakh.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]