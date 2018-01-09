Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in a never-seen-before character in his upcoming movie Kaalakaandi. Set to hit the screens on this Friday (January 12), the movie has been appreciated by Bollywood celebrities who have already watched it at a special screening held on Monday.

The Akshat Verma directorial is a dark comedy about life, death and karma. Kaalakaandi is actually a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. So, this movie might give you the vibes of Delhi Belly and Shaitan.

Saif's funky looking character in the movie is the highlight. Decked up in a yellow fury court with his hair tied in multiple ponytails and a gun in hand, the actor has won hearts with his role.

Celebrities have lauded the Chote Nawab after watching him let loose in the movie. It is an absolute treat of bizarre humour, celebs say.

Critics have also appreciated Saif's performance in the movie. The recently released song, 'Swagpur Ka Chaudhary', already gave a glimpse of Saif's crazy side in the flick.

Kaalakaandi also features Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

The movie chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect.

With all of Saif's recent films bombing at the box office, Kaalakaandi surely is an important film for the actor. Although it appears to be made on a medium budget, the trailer and posters are certainly impressive, and the movie is likely to connect with the audience.

Meanwhile, take a look at how Bollywood celebs reacted after watching the movie:

It's always amazing to see #SaifAliKhan let loose, and @KaalakaandiFilm is the perfect playground. #AkshatVerma, this has been a long time coming & totally worth the wait. And @Akshay0beroi, your choice of projects remains impeccable ?. Congratulations, all! #Kaalakaandi — Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) January 8, 2018

Just watched #Kaalakaandi

An absolute treat of bizarre humour, black comedy and incredible performances by the entire cast. Big shout out to the writer and director #AkshatVerma

Releases on Jan 12th. GO WATCH — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 8, 2018

Stay tuned for critics review.