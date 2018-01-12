After the debacles that were Chef and Rangoon, Saif Ali Khan is back on the silver screen, but this time in a never-seen-before character. Starring in Kaalakaandi, the actor has garnered appreciation from the audience in the opening show that was on January 12.

The movie has also been praised by Bollywood celebrities who have already watched it at special screenings. Aamir Khan posted his review on Twitter, wroting: "Kaalakaandi is one of the funniest films I have seen in a long time. Haven't laughed this much since I read the script of Delhi Belly. Absolutely loved all the performances. Saif was outstanding! What a debut Akshat! Proud of you. Don't miss this one guys, It releases tom. Love. a. [sic]"

Critics have given mixed reactions to it, but viewers have lauded the movie and the actors' performances.

The Akshat Verma directorial is a dark comedy about life, death and karma. Kaalakaandi is actually a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. So, this movie might give you the vibes of Delhi Belly and Shaitan.

Saif's funky-looking character in the movie is the highlight. Decked up in a yellow furry coat with his hair tied in multiple ponytails and a gun in hand, the actor has won hearts with his role.

Kaalakaandi also features Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

The movie chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect.

With all of Saif's recent films bombing at the box office, Kaalakaandi is surely an important film for the actor. The movie is likely to connect with the audience. Let's see what they have to say about the film.

Here's the audience review:

Superb movie #Kaalakaandi

An absolute treat of bizarre humour, comedy and incredible performances by the entire team.

Weldone @SaifOnline — Sadik (@sadik4) January 12, 2018

#Kaalakaandi is bizarre in a way I wish more Bollywood films were but it's also an American Born Confused Desi mess that vacillates between unsuccessfully between its Coen Brothers influences and Bollywood masala. — Karthik Shankar (@kookykarthik) January 12, 2018

#Kaalakaandi .. Yet another awesome.. quirky... Witty Movie from Chota Nawab .... #SaifAliKhan is fantastic skilled & versatile actor .. Never fails to entertain ! A Must watch Movie — SULTAN KHAN (@moviefanatic6) January 12, 2018

Interval.

First Half of the Movie looks Interesting. Full of LOLs and ROFLs

Great to see Pappi Bhaiya ( @deepakdobriyal ) and #VijayRaaz in the film

Not to forget #SaifAliKhan and Akshay Verma have literally outperformed. #KaalaKaandi — RJ Shonali (@RjShonalii) January 12, 2018

So. #Kaalakaandi is about one night in Bombay wherein four different narratives continue to unfold. Each has its moments! — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) January 12, 2018