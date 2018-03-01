The countdown for Rajinikanth's Kaala teaser is on. The superstar's legion of fans are curiously looking forward to the video from the Pa Ranjith-directorial film, which will hit the internet on Friday, March 2 at 11 am.

Pa Ranjith and Rajinikanth's Kabali teaser, which was released on May 1, had amassed a huge number of views and likes. The industry and fans are expecting the clip from Kaala to recreate the same magic.

Understanding the previous works of Pa Ranjith and how filmmakers have used Rajinikanth's image to create buzz around their films, fans can expect these elements in the Kaala teaser:

Explosives background score

The quality of the teaser of Rajinikanth's Kabali was enhanced by Santhosh Narayanan's explosive music. The sound of a siren with an electric guitar in the backdrop had mesmerized the viewers instantly. The same team has been roped in for Kaala as well. One can expect the music to be an instant hit with the mass. Sources say that this time the audience will get to hear electric rap hip-hop vocals.

Larger Than Life Presentation

Pa Ranjith may not like to compromise on the content of his movies, but he cannot do away completely with the elements which the fans like to see in Rajinikanth movies. The superstar's unique mannerisms and stylish avatars are something the fans look forward to when watching a Rajinikanth film.

So one can expect the larger-than-life persona of Rajinikanth, to be beautifully presented on screen. The content gives a lot of scopes for mass to whistle everytime the superstar comes on screen, as Kaala is about a man who stands for the oppressed. Even in Kabali, the superstar was shown in two avatars – salt-and-pepper look and retro look.

Action backed by punch lines

The first look posters itself have revealed that Kaala is an action film. The teaser is expected to give a glimpse into that action-packed zone. Add to that to it that punch lines said in a typical Rajini way, it is enough to get that instant connection. The effect of 'Kabali da' dialogue became a rage overnight. The only difference that we might see is that the superstar's suave costume in Kabali is replaced by a simple black shirt and dhoti in Kaala.

