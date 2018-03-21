Twitter

Lyca Productions has postponed the release date of director Pa Ranjith's upcoming movie Kaala starring Rajinikanth in a bid to make way for other Tamil movies, which are waiting for the release.

Tamil Nadu Film Producer Council (TFPC) called for a strike from March 1 to protest against the Digital Service Providers for imposing high Virtual Print Fee. The move had delayed several small budget Tamil movies, which were already censored and ready to hit the screens. The protest is still on with the TFPC calling for a complete shutdown of the industry from March 16.

Over 30 Tamil movies were pending for release, due to this strike. Kaala was set to release in cinema halls on April 27. But the producers of these small budget films were afraid of not getting a release date and incur huge losses once the strike was called off. They had reportedly approached the TFPC, seeking their intervention in delaying the Rajinikanth starrer.

The buzz on the social media claims that the TFPC had a discussion with the production team of Kaala and tried best to convince the plight of the small-budget filmmakers. The bosses of Lyca Productions, which is distributing the movie, has agreed to TFPC's request and decided to make way for other films. They have planned to push the release date of Kaala by a month.

Kaala is produced on a whopping budget of Rs 75 crore. With so much hype around it, the theatrical rights have been sold at Rs 125 crore, while its satellite rights fetched Rs 75 crore. Dhanush who is the producer of the movie has made a profit of Rs 125 crores.

Kaala is a gangster thriller movie that is set to be a mass entertainer. Rajinikanth is playing a don named Kaala Karikaalan, while Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi essay important roles in the film, which is produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films. The movie is expected to hit the screens in May.