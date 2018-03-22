Lyca Productions, which has acquired the theatrical rights of Rajinikanth's Kaala, has issued a clarification to put an end to confusions around the film's release date. It has denied reports which claimed that the multilingual movie has been postponed.

"@LycaProductions has not conveyed anything to anyone regarding #Kaala release date. We are not responsible for any statements arising on release date speculations [sic]," Lyca Productions tweeted.

In the last few days, there were reports that the Rajinikanth starrer's release has been pushed due to the ongoing Kollywood strike. Reports had claimed that Kaala's producers have decided to postpone the release after the producers' guild came up with a request to accommodate movies scheduled for release this month.

Now, with the clarification coming straight from the distributor, Kaala is most likely to hit the screens on the earlier announced date, April 27.

The trailer and the audio of the movie are yet to be released. With little over a month left for its release, one might expect a number from the album to be unveiled in the next two weeks.

Rajinikanth's Kaala is an action drama where the superstar plays the role of a slum dweller, who stands up for his people. The story is set in Mumbai chawls.

Pa Ranjith has written and directed Kaala, which has Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Sukanya, and others in key roles. Santhosh Naryanan has given the music, Murali G has handled the cinematography and is edited by Sreekar Prasad.