In a tragic incident, a crew member of Rajinikanth's Kaala team got reportedly electrocuted on the sets on Thursday, June 22. A pall of gloom descended on the team after the mishap.

A massive set is being erected at EVP Studios in Poonamalle, Chennai, with hundreds of crew members working round the clock to complete building it in time. Unfortunately, a worker by name Michael died of electric shock when he in contact with a live wire.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. The team is in a state of shock even as the investigating is on. More details about the incident are yet to be revealed.

Kaala tells the story of a gangster from a slum in Mumbai. The makers are recreating Dharavi slum in Chennai with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has joined the shooting of Kaala in Mumbai after taking a short break. After completing this schedule, the team has plans to commence the filming in Chennai where the massive set is being erected.

Kaala is produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush under the banner WunderBar Films. It is written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

Huma Qureshi is the female lead in the multilingual movie, which has Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sakshi Aggarwal, Sayaji Shinde playing supporting roles. While Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, Murali G is handling the camera. A Sreekar Prasad is editing the flick.