Kaabil (Kabil) has been raking in moolah at both domestic and overseas box office. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer is now set to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Kaabil box office collection: Hrithik's film mints huge money in Pakistan in first weekend

Kaabil has done a business of Rs 172.32 crore (gross) at Indian box office (Day 14, February 7) and Rs 186.04 crore (approximately) at the worldwide box office.

The overseas box office collection report of last two days is not available yet. The breakup of the worldwide earnings of Kaabil as per Bollywood Hungama is: North America (Rs 8.46 crore), Australia (Rs 1.3 crore), United Kingdom (Rs 3.09 crore), New Zealand (Rs 0.66 crore), Germany (Rs 0.11crore) and Malaysia (Rs 0.10 crore) and India (Rs 172.32 crore).

The report doesn't include the box office collection from Pakistan. The film was released in Pakistan on Thursday (February 2) after the ban on Indian films was lifted. A Bollywood Life report said Kaabil minted over Rs 2 crore over the first weekend.

It seems that the Sanjay Gupta directorial have already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, confirmed report regarding the same is awaited.

Despite having clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil is still going strong at both Indian and overseas box office, thanks to the strong content and word of mouth push.