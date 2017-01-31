Kaabil (Kabil) has made decent collection at the overseas box office in five days to become the third highest grossing film in first weekend for Hrithik Roshan, beating the record of Mohenjo Daro.

Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil is estimated to have collected approximately US$3 million at the overseas box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. The movie has shattered the business records of Mohenjo Daro, which grossed US$2.81 million in the international markets in the opening weekend.

Bang Bang and Krrish 3 collected $6.67 million and $4 million respectively at the overseas box office on their way to become the first and second highest grossing movies in opening weekend for Hrithik Roshan. Kaabil fell short of beating their records.

Here is the breakup of the opening weekend collections of Kaabil, Mohenjo Daro, Bang Bang and Krrisg 3 in foreign countries. The numbers are compiled from various reports and they may vary from the actual figures released by the makers/distributors.