Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in a still from Kaabil

Kaabil (Kabil) has made decent collection at the overseas box office in five days to become the third highest grossing film in first weekend for Hrithik Roshan, beating the record of Mohenjo Daro.

Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil is estimated to have collected approximately US$3 million at the overseas box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. The movie has shattered the business records of Mohenjo Daro, which grossed US$2.81 million in the international markets in the opening weekend.

Bang Bang and Krrish 3 collected $6.67 million and $4 million respectively at the overseas box office on their way to become the first and second highest grossing movies in opening weekend for Hrithik Roshan. Kaabil fell short of beating their records.  

Here is the breakup of the opening weekend collections of Kaabil, Mohenjo Daro, Bang Bang and Krrisg 3 in foreign countries. The numbers are compiled from various reports and they may vary from the actual figures released by the makers/distributors.

Country Kaabil Mohenjo Daro Bang Bang Krrish 3
US $664,280 $619,993 $1,156,946 $1,049,560 
Canada US$116,784 US$108,243 US$253,437
UAE --NA-- --NA-- AED8,630,804 AED4,700,000
UK £203,342 £168,354 £597,058 £408,627
Australia A$169,058 A$116,394  A$255,845 A$207,602
New Zealand NZ$74,796 NZ$34,593  NZ$115,861  NZ$ 60,542
Malaysia MYR30,466 MYR21,098 MYR102,194 --NA--
Fiji --NA--   --NA-- --NA--  FJD28,056
Germany €15,038 --NA--  --NA--  --NA--
Pakistan --NA--  --NA--  PKR32,822,397  PKR27,000,000
Singapore --NA--  --NA--  --NA--  SGD124,320
Netherlands --NA--  --NA--  --NA--  €EUR 25,937
Mauritius --NA--  --NA--  --NA--  MR1,815,000
South Africa --NA--  --NA--  --NA--  ZAR324,480
Belgium --NA--  --NA--  --NA--  EUR15,562
