Director Sanjay Gupta's Bollywood movie Kaabil, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, has received positive reviews and good ratings from fans around the world.

Kaabil is a romantic action thriller drama, which revolves around the story of a blind man, who sets out to avenge the murder of his girlfriend. Sanjay Masoom and Vijay Kumar Mishra have written the story of the movie produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner Filmkraft Productions Pvt Ltd.

Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) and Supriya (Yami Gautam) are visually impaired and fall in love with each other after an accidental meeting. They are leading a happy life when Supriya is raped by influential guy Madhav (Ronit Roy) and his brother Amit (Rohit Roy). How blind Rohan takes revenge against Madhav and Amit forms the crux of the story.

The fans say Kaabil is regular revenge drama with some fresh and interesting proceedings, which keep the viewers engaged right from the beginning till the end. The climax is very interesting and emotional. The movie has all the commercial ingredients to impress all the classes of filmgoers.

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam have delivered wonderful performances in Kaabil and the amazing chemistry between the two is one of the highlights of the movie. Hrithik's dance moves and action are stunning. Ronit and Rohit Roy have also done great jobs and their performances are also big assets of the film, say filmgoers.

Kaabil has brilliant production values. Rajesh Roshan's melodious songs and amazing background score, Sudeep Chatterjee and Ayananka Bose's picturisation and brilliant choreography of the action and dance sequences are the attractions on the technical front.

Anushka Arora ‏@Anushka_Arora

#Kaabil is SUCH A GREAT MOVIE! @iHrithik you are exceptional. A POWERFUL storyline & that's what a hit film requires. Very gripping indeed! Tightly edited & class casting with @rohitroy500 @RonitBoseRoy @sureshnmenon @yamigautam - intense characters adding to the thrill. #Kaabil The background score of the title song mixed in with that dubstep vibe was SO good throughout! @Sulaiman @salim_merchant #Kaabil @iHrithik Highly recommended from me & gets a BIG thumbs up! Well done team #Kaabil @iHrithik @yamigautam @rohitroy500 @RonitBoseRoy @FilmKRAFTfilms

Asjad Nazir ‏@asjadnazir

#Kaabil tugs at your heart & then grabs you tightly by the throat! @iHrithik is just AMAZING! Well done @FilmKRAFTfilms & team #KaabilReview #Kaabil is GREAT. Both @iHrithik & @yamigautam are amazing in it. It will get strong word of mouth. I give it 4 STARS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Mukesh chhabra CSA ‏@CastingChhabra

#Kaabil has an intensity which will blow your mind. Loved the madness. @iHrithik made me cry. Brilliant

Taran Adarsh ‏@taran_adarsh

#Kaabil is BRILLIANT... Hrithik steals the show... Sanjay Gupta delivers a knock-out film... Review soon!

Haroon Rashid ‏@iHaroonRashid

#Kaabil has you on the edge of your seats throughout! Haven't seen a thriller like this in years. @iHrithik is outstanding! @FilmKRAFTfilms

Kiara Roy ‏@thekiararoy

Looooved #kaabil Its twists and turns surprise you! Watch out for #hrithik

Rᴀᴊᴠᴇᴇʀ Sʜᴇᴋʜᴀᴠᴀᴛ ‏@imrajveer19

#Kaabil review frm special screening @iHrithik best movie till date. You will cry, emotional during movie. @_SanjayGupta best work till date #Kaabil before 15 minutes interval scene make you goosebumps. @iHrithik nailed in it. @_SanjayGupta hats off u for making brilliant movie. #Kaabil Combo of Love, Emotion, Revenge, Beautiful Song, Fast Screenplay, Nice Direction. It's all in one complete movie. @RakeshRoshan_N

Joginder Tuteja ‏@Tutejajoginder