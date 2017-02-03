Kaabil (Kabil) has witnessed a drop in its collection on its ninth day at the domestic box office. Yet, Hrithik Roshan's film is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Kaabil Day 8 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film continues to do well

After collecting Rs 79.6 crore net on its first week (owing to the long weekend), the Sanjay Gupta directorial has been witnessing a decline in its collection in the second week.

As per early reports, Kaabil has collected Rs 5 crore at the domestic market on Thursday (Day 9), taking its total collection to Rs 90.3 crore net (approximate) at the Indian box office.

The film requires another Rs 10 crore (approximate) to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. Considering the pace at which the movie is making money, it seems it will need another two days to cross the mark.

Despite the clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, and lesser number of screens, Kaabil has managed to draw viewers to the theatres. Had the film got a solo release, it would have collected a massive amount and had crossed Rs 100 crore mark in the first week itself.

Meanwhile, Kaabil became the first Bollywood movie to release in Pakistan after the ban on Bollywood films in the country was lifted. The decision was made after Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, gave an official consent to screen Indian films in the country. Raees is likely to be released in the country on February 10.