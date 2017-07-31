Badminton sensation Jwala Gutta has once again been targeted on social media for wrong reasons. A Twitter user termed the Arjuna Award-winning Indian shuttler "Anti-Modi".

The random user's logic behind such a claim -- the shuttler's mother, Yelan Gutta, is of Chinese origin -- is completely ridiculous.

Known for not backing off and taking on her trolls, Jwala was at it again. When the Twitter user accused her of being against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former World Championships bronze medallist came up with a sharp reply: "Think twice before u talk."

However, online troll did not back down and kept taking dig a at the shuttler and continued addressing her mother's origins in a derogatory way.

The Indian women's doubles shuttler, ruffled by the baseless allegations, turned the heat on with a warning message this time: "When u bring my parents in the conversation..u wish u didn't see this side of me!!! Mind it (sic)."

Jwala kept giving it back to the Twitter user, until he stopped replying in the thread. Quite a few other users replied in support of the shuttler.

Think twice before u talk? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017 Nt 2 offend, Just Tweted 2 confirm. She is Anti Modi all da Time bt within Democracy rights.



Modi is tirelessly workg 4 develmt of country — siddhu ♥‿♥ (@siddhuheart) July 29, 2017 When u bring my parents in the conversation..u wish u didn't see this side of me!!! Mind it ? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017 With all due respect to ur parents ?. I am not questioning anyone. My intention (in fact I am eager) to know what makes her so Anti Modi. — siddhu ♥‿♥ (@siddhuheart) July 29, 2017 Firstly I've lost all respect for u!! So I don't think u will get any answer from me!! Secondly if u had any question..ask straight!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017 My question (Request):



If Modi Govt is not working for betterment of badminton or sports, convey it to Govt they will definitely work on it — siddhu ♥‿♥ (@siddhuheart) July 29, 2017 U have lost ur mind!! Another word..u shall be blocked!! ? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017 Everybody has a right to their opinion..as u do!! Doesn't mean anyone is anti anyone..go google the meaning of democracy! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

Jwala has often, in the past, been a soft target for trolls on social media platforms. A scroll down her timeline will give an idea of how much cyber harassment she has been facing over the years.

Lewd comments can often be found on photos uploaded by the shuttler. Despite being a regular victim of harassment, Jwala has not bogged down and also has never backed away from voicing her opinion.

The star shuttler had also questioned hypocritical mindset of the country on deciding "how a woman should be". She had also stressed that her fondness of being "presentable" does not make her "easy to get".