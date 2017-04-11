The Champions League action is back and two European heavyweights, Juventus and Barcelona, will clash in their first leg encounter on Tuesday at the Juventus stadium. Juventus will look to avenge their Champions League final loss against Barca in 2015.

The Italian champions have never lost to Barcelona in their home ground. Massimiliano Allegri's men will be the favourites to come out on top against Barca in the first leg match, but that will not guarantee them a spot in the semifinals. On the other hand, Barcelona is coming on the back of a miracle, after the team overturned a 4-0 deficit against PSG.

Mario Mandzukic is expected to return from injury, but Marko Pjaca is ruled out after he suffered a knee ligament tear while on national duty. Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves who were all on the bench for the weekend are expected to get starts. This is Alves' first match against Barcelona after he left the club.

"Nothing is impossible. We have to play a perfect game on a technical level. We have to play, believing we can go through. We'll need to be at our best both when attacking and defending," BBC quoted Allegri as saying.

"We've changed a lot in recent years; we've grown in self-confidence and awareness in the Champions League. Juventus should be used to playing games like this. Juventus have important qualities and we need to show them on the pitch, while knowing the difficulties we'll face against a great team,"

When Barcelona is involved, you can expect results to go either way. Their 2-0 loss to Malaga over the weekend will have little to no effect on the team's confidence. But the fact that Barcelona have not yet defeated Juventus at their home soil will be a cause for concern for Luis Enrique and his men.

Barcelona will miss the service of Sergio Busquets over suspension. Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal and Rafinha are all injured, but Andres Iniesta, who was on the bench over the weekend, might feature in the first eleven.

Enrique said beating an opponent of Juventus' magnitude will certainly be a tough task.

"We have to play good football, because Juventus' numbers are stunning. They're at the height of their story, and what it means to be in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League. We have to play a great match though, regardless of where we're playing and it will certainly be difficult to overcome an opponent of this magnitude," Enrique said.

"Are they better than in 2015? They're similar, they have players who are gone, but there are new players who have made the squad stronger and I think they're a team of the highest level. So I can't tell you whether they were better two years ago or now, I think their Coach would be able to tell you that better. Both ourselves and Juve are definitely arriving in good form and with ambitions of making the next round."

Where to watch

The Champions League quarter-final clash between Juventus and Barcelona is set to start at 7.45 pm local time, 12.15 IST and 2.45am EST.

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Ten 1. Live Streaming: Ten Sports Live.

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live streaming: Fox Soccer 2 Go.

Italy: TV: Canale 5, RSI La 2.

Spain: TV: Antena 3, TV3.