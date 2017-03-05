After yet another disappointing result which saw Arsenal lose 1-3 to Liverpool, Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal continues to remain uncertain with fans once again calling for his ouster. And reports coming out of Italy suggest that Massimiliano Allegri has verbally agreed to take over at Arsenal should Wenger decide to step down at the end of the season.

The Italian has been in talks with the Arsenal board since last year and is now apparently waiting for Wenger to make up his mind as Arsenal have offered him a new two-year deal. The Arsenal hierarchy has told the Frenchman that they want him to make a decision by the end of this month so that they can find a good replacement should he decide to step down.

There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Allegri's future at Juventus in recent times as he has had a falling out with a number of senior players, most recently of them being Leonardo Bonucci. The former AC Milan manager has expressed his desire to work in the Premier League in the past and when asked about his future, he said it was not a certainty that he would remain at Juventus at the end of this season.

"Right now, at this moment, we are focused on what happens this season and so to talk about what I'm going to do is of little interest to anyone. The Juventus fans are interested in what the team does and what the team can win. Last year I met the president and told him I would stay, that when the moment comes, I will talk to the club and we'll decide."

"I have a contract to 2018, but now we have to focus on this very important period of the season, concentrating on Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia without thinking of what will happen next year. Right now nobody is interested in what my future holds. The important thing is to be aware we can go all the way in all three competitions."

The Italian has certainly kept his options open and has not completely ruled out a move to Arsenal in the summer. If reports are to be believed, then Allegri has already told Arsenal that one of his top transfer targets should he join Arsenal would be Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 22 year old still has three years left on his current contract at Lazio but the Serbian international is not interested to enter negotiations until the end of the season and could be on his way to Arsenal should Allegri also make the move to North London.