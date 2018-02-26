People can't get over Justin Trudeau's recent visit to India. After all that hoopla about the Canadian Prime Minister's Indian traditional wardrobe choices, the world is now obsessing over Trudeau's youngest son, Hadrien. And for good reason!

The three-year-old has been grabbing attention all around the world with his cuter-than-buttons antics during Trudeau's India visit. First to emerge were his adorable pictures, like the one holding a bouquet and another doing the "namaste" with his family.

But now, the internet has realized that Hadrien is much more than a cute baby. He is like the inner child in all of us, be it while making a run for it when you do not like a place, lying face-down on the floor when you're just done with life and sometimes throwing flower petals in the air, just like that.

And although Hadrien's intentions behind those actions might not be the same, he is surely teaching us how to live life like a boss.

The youngest Trudeau delighted onlookers right after landing in India when he walked down the red carpet with a bouquet that was offered to his father by a welcoming official. The rest of the Trudeau family had to wait for the formalities.

Hadrien also gave the world a laugh-out-loud moment when he gave an extremely uninterested expression when he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The child also held both his ears while posing for a family photo with Modi.

People on the Internet have hailed his carefree spirit and 'thug life' during the India visit. And we cannot wait to see more such moments of little Trudeau.

Check out some of the funniest moments featuring Hadrien Trudeau in India:

Prime Minister @narendramodi in a playful mood with Hadrien Trudeau......wat say PM @JustinTrudeau ? pic.twitter.com/MfISSEtBRO — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshdgp) February 23, 2018