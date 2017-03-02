Fans, who are excited about Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour India 2017, now will be even more excited as Sunny Leone is likely to perform at the event.

It has been reported that the organisers of the event have approached the sizzling diva for a performance during Justin Bieber's India tour and Sunny is also excited about the event.

"Sunny is one of the celebs keen to perform at the concert. Her involvement should not come as a surprise, given that she is popular in India and overseas. In fact, a lot of big names are being considered," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

Apart from Sunny, other Bollywood celebs expected to perform on the night are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. This is the first time that Justin Bieber will perform live in India and the response that the advance ticket booking has received is phenomenal.

The event will be held at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on May 10 and booking started on February 22. The organisers of the event had said that tickets are being sold like hot cakes. Makers of the show had also claimed that they tried their best to make Justin's India tour affordable for the fans.

"From the very beginning we have strived to maintain our aim of keeping the event as accessible and economical as possible since it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for avid music lovers, especially our very own Beliebers," Arjun Jain, director of White Fox India, had told DNA.

"This maybe the first and last time that Justin Bieber visits India to perform and we would like to give every single music lover an unparallel experience and make it worth their every penny," he added.

While the Student of the Year trio and Sunny Leone are almost confirmed to be part of the grand event, let's see which other Indian stars turn up to share the stage with Justin Bieber.