Justin Bieber shocked millions of his fans when he cancelled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour due to "unforeseen circumstances." The Canadian singer also apologised to his fans for disappointing them.

Bieber on his Facebook page wrote that he is grateful and honoured for the success of over 150 shows across six continents, but after careful consideration, he decided he will not perform on any further Purpose Tour dates.

Soon after the announcement, speculations about Bieber starting his own church started doing the rounds. Sources told a daily that the Canadian singer starting his own church is just a part of his plan "to get closer to the God."

"I am led to believe that the real reason he has come off the road is that he wants to reconnect with his faith and he may be even planning to start his own church," veteran showbiz reporter Richard Wilkins told Today Extra.

"We know that he was in the country (Australia) a few weeks ago having meetings and attending the big Hillsong Church convention that they had here," Wilkins said.

"[He's] very close to a lot of the Hillsong people. Whether he's looking at teaming up with them in something of a more permanent situation or doing some sort of religious activity on his own – starting his own church – we're not quite sure, but that's the word from an inside source."

However, Bieber denied all the claims and clarified that he did not cancel purpose tour because of "religious reasons." "No, you already know the reason," he told TMZ when asked about starting a church.

The Sorry singer is not new to controversy. There are quite a few things that he has been accused of doing and they have created controversy for the singer.

Here are Justin Bieber's most outrageous antics.

When he left his fan bleeding after punching him

In November 2016, during his Purpose Tour in Barcelona, Bieber left a fan bleeding after he punched him in his face. A video showed that the fan leant towards Bieber, who was sitting in his car, and within no seconds the Canadian singer punched him.

When he forgot the lyrics of Despacito

Bieber was in a club in New York when he disappointed his fans. He forgot the lyrics of popular Spanish song Despacito and instead he spoke-sang "blah, blah, blah." Interestingly, there is a remix version of the song by Bieber.

Attacked a limo driver

In 2014, he was charged with assault for hitting a Toronto limousine driver. Bieber, who was 19 then, attacked the driver just hours after his attorney filed a not guilty plea in Florida to drunken-driving and other charges, according to reports.

Pot found on Bieber's tour bus

In 2013, the US border authorities found marijuana on Bieber's tour bus when it was entering the country from Canada. A few months back, authorities in Sweden had found drugs and a stun gun on his tour bus.

Bieber smoked cannabis and got private jets pilot high on marijuana fumes

The singer smoked marijuana when he took a private jet from Canada to New Jersey. The pilots of the private jet had to wear oxygen masks to avoid the risk of inhaling marijuana fumes. He even abused one of the flight attendants that forced her to take refuge in the cockpit.