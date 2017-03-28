Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju, known for his straightforward opinions and often controversial views, is once again in the news for a recent post on social media.

Katju has once again talked about his feelings for late Tamill Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on Facebook. His most recent post says that he once wanted to tell her, "Ma'am, if you permit me the liberty to say so, you are looking nice ".

Another post of his said, "When I was young I had a crush on Jayalalitha, whom I thought very beautiful, though of course it was unrequited love, and she had no idea about it."

He even posted a picture of the two sitting opposite to each other in a meeting and captioned it as 'Sherni aur Sher'.

Last October, when late Jayalalithaa was ill, Katju wrote on Facebook that when he was a young man, he had "fallen in love" with her and that it was "unrequited love."

"I still find her attractive (which unfortunately I am not now) and am still in love with her, and wish her speedy recovery," Katju had said in his post, which he later removed as he feared backlash reported Times Now.