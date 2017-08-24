Finally! Fans are excited that Justice League's first director Zack Snyder has started teasing the DCEU movie and fuelling his return speculations. Just yesterday, the DC director teased an Aquaman moment from Justice League.

Today, Snyder turned towards a Wonder Woman reference to drive people crazy. The director used his Vero account to reveal an Amazonian cast member who will be seen in Justice League.

Also Read: It's confirmed? Ben Affleck out as Batman; Matt Reeves searches new Cape Crusader

Calling the actress his friend, the directed tagged Pixie Late and informed fans, "I wanted her in the movie so she said yes to join the ranks of the Amazon." He added #JL and revealed that the photo was taken by Clay Enos. Fans suggest the tagged name, Late, is a cosplayer. Whereas Screen Rant reports that the model in the picture is Kristine Cabanban. She acts as an Easter egg Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In no time, the picture hit online and fans began appreciating Snyder's eye for talent. "The Amazons always look awesome. That history lesson scene in JL is gonna be badass," a fan wrote online.

On one hand, where fans are excited about Snyder's return to the project, on another it is rumoured that Joss Whedon has chopped off Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor from the DCEU movie. Comicbook.com reports that Batman-On-Film's Bill "Jett" Ramey replied to a fan mail asking about Eisenberg's role in Justice League. Ramey shared, "He doesn't have one. If he did prior to all the changes/reshoots, it was cut."

If his role was limited by Snyder, this update hints at how small the talented actor's role was in the DCEU world. He might be merely a catalyst to set off Steppenwolf for Justice League. But there was a chance that he would break the prison and return, Whedon's restructured Justice League just cut him off. If Whedon was behind the character's exit, then this indicates how much reshoots have changed the film.

While we don't exactly know how things are going to pan out, fans will have to wait for official statements from the production house to know what is going on. Justice League releases on November 17.