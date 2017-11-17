Cast: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller and more.

Directed by: Zack Snyder

2.5

Months of controversies – reshoots, Superman Henry Cavill's moustache, directors swapped –boiled down to the roughly two-hour movie that hits the cinemas today. But is it worth your time? Read on to know!

Justice League unites few of DC's superheroes to fight Steppenwolf. After the death of Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman and Wonder Woman come together to form a league of heroes constituting of Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash. Together, they not only fight Steppenwolf but also resurrect Superman.

Plot:

The film is chaotic. Although it establishes that fighting the alien invasion is the aim, the plot is all over the place. Warner Bros was so concern about the limited duration that Whedon had to pack everything Zack Snyder shot and Whedon reshot in the "mother box" called Justice League.

The movie is trying really hard to touch upon everything – Wonder Woman past, the Batman-Superman fight from the previous movie, Aquaman's origin, The Flash's life and Cyborg's special abilities – but fails to establish a connection with the viewer.

The film looks like a mess in the first half. But as the second half begins, Justice League finds its destinations and gets back on track to an action-packed climax.

Characters:

Of the six superheroes in the movie, Superman Henry Cavill and The Flash Ezra Miller were the most memorable. Cyborg delivered a handful moments but nothing you would remember when you leave the theatre.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot stole some attention with her skills, outshining Batman Ben Affleck. Fans going to watch the movie for the Israeli actress will be satisfied.

However, the movie disappoints in terms of Jason Momoa. The Game of Thrones actor proves he is the perfect choice for the role of Aquaman, but his character and wittiness weren't explored much — maybe to avoid spoiling his individual movie releasing next year.

Fight and stunt sequences:

Justice League has some jaw-dropping action sequences. Gadot got some of the most amazing action sequences of the movie. To sum it up better, the action sequences in the movie would definitely remind you of a Marvel film.

Dialogues:

Unlike Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice where there was drama attached to the dialogues, Justice League has some witty one-liners delivered with ease.

The movie manages to keep the tone of a DCEU movie, yet lower the intensity with relief dialogues handed mostly to The Flash and Aquaman. Superman joins them to lighten the drama in the climax, and honestly, it works.

Direction:

Now this is tricky. Although it is unclear what parts of the movie was reshot and what were original cuts, if you have watched the two directors works closely you could find a slight change in direction in a couple of scenes.

For example, the establishing shots of the movie are definitely Snyder-done, as they take you back to the introductory shot of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. On the other hand, a few scenes through the climax pop up to alert you it could be redone and retouched by Whedon.

Bottom line:

The film is definitely a relief from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice since the film is tighter, shorter and comes to the point faster than the previous one. But it is only because of Superman you should watch it. If you are not a DCEU fan, you might as well give this movie a skip.