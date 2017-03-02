Justice League director Zack Snyder on his birthday teased his fans with the stunning first look of Jason Mamoa aka Aquaman in action under the sea. Snyder shared a video on Twitter that shows the first underwater test footage of Mamoa's Aquaman.

The short 5-second video, which was shared on March 2, shows Aquaman swimming in his underwater kingdom towards another character in the depths of the ocean. The character, apart from Aquaman, looks quite similar to Orm aka Ocean Master, Aquaman's evil half-brother.

It has not officially been confirmed that the character in the video is Orm, but the helmet and armour gives a hint about it. Veteran actor Patrick Wilson has been brought on to play the role of Orm in Aquaman's standalone film and he was not expected to be a part of DCU. However, it looks like he might have a small cameo in Justice League before making a big appearance in the Aquaman movie. Orm has been revealed to be one of the villains in the Aquaman's standalone film, which is set to release in 2018.

Working on my birthday ? pic.twitter.com/tLidlUrcyn — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 2, 2017

After Justice League, Momoa will play Aquaman in the standalone film, which is directed by James Wan. The film also features Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as the villain, Black Manta, Wilson as Orm aka Ocean Master and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.

Mamoa recently shared his experience working in the film and said that moviegoers will witness never seen before experience

"It's going to be a world that you've never seen before, which is really cool. We never went underwater so it's just a really cool spin on what's below. Aquaman has a lot of really cool adventure, it's funny and heroic, and there are a lot of different characters and a lot of different worlds that we get to go to," he said.