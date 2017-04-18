With no sign of Superman yet in the recently released Justice League trailer or poster, fans do have a distinct idea of Batman and Wonder Woman's role in DC's league movie. Gathering Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg, the team is headed to save the earth.

Amidst new posters and trailers launches, a Game of Thrones cast member dropped major spoilers about the WB/DC movie. Featuring in 19 episodes of the HBO's epic TV series, Michael McElhatton has confirmed that the actor is very much a part of the Justice League cast.

Also Read: Justice League: Aquaman photoshopped in the new poster? [PHOTOS]

With the Roose Bolton actor joining the film, the cast has just added another spark to an already existing star-studded team. Talking to Red Carpet News TV, the head of House of Bolton confirmed and teased fans about his role.

Sharing as minimal details as possible, the actor gave away that he will be featuring in the opening scene of the movie. He also revealed an important detail: the movie will begin with a battle scene. He said it would be a very big battle scene which could allude to the battle scene depicted in the trailer, Comicbook.com reports.

Adding more details, McElhatton also shared that he will be seen in some parts of the film, and that fans should be excited. He also revealed that the movie features a number of humorous moments. However Justice League will start off as a dark movie.

With Justice League clashing with Thor: Ragnarok, it seems like DC and Marvel are clashing to see which movie rubs the funny bone right.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League features: Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor). The movie releases on November 17.