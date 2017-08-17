It's exactly three months for the epic Justice League to open in theatres and the first actor to have spoken about his role is the Dark Knight himself, Ben Affleck. The actor, who dons the role of Batman in the movie, revealed the Cape Crusader's journey into the League movie.

After taking charge of the mask in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck will return to reprise the iconic role in November. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor discussed his role in the movie, the tone and how the role changed him.

On Batman's role in forming the League:

"He's put in this position of having to reach out, find other people, convincing them to do something. Part of the drama of the movie is the question of whether or not the team is going to come together. It's very different from the tenor of the last movie," he explains.

On Batman's character:

"BvS departed a little bit from the traditional Batman. He was holding on to a lot of anger, in a little bit of an irrational way. Whereas this [Justice League] is a much more traditional Batman. He's heroic. He does things in his own way, but he wants to save people, help people," Affleck shared.

"This is more in keeping with the canon of how Batman's usually been portrayed, and how he's portrayed vis a vis the Justice League in the comics. This is more the Batman you would find if you opened up your average Batman comic book," he told the website.

On Batman's story in Justice League:

"Not that it's average. I think it's a really cool story. Actually, it's sort of a story about multilateralism. It's not a bad theme to have," Affleck concluded.

While Ben has been upbeat about the movie, Casey just stirred the speculation about Ben's exit from DCEU yet again. Though Ben clarified during the San Diego Comic-Con that he is going nowhere, Casey has a different story in place.

In an interview with WEEI Sports, Casey said that it could be possible that Ben might not don the cape for the solo Batman movie. "I thought he was an OK Batman," Affleck said. "No, I thought he was great. He was great. He's a hero, so he had something to channel and work with there. But he's not going to do that movie, I don't think. Sorry to say," he told the reporter.

When pointed point that it was big news, Casey added, "Is that breaking news? Because I was just kind of making that up, I don't know."

The clarification doesn't reveal if he was indeed joking or whether he gave away too much information.

Justice League releases on November 17.