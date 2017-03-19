The audio release plans of the much-awaited Baahubali: The Conclusion aka Bahubali 2 have reportedly gone for changes. Now, the music of the much-awaited film will be out on March 26, which is just seven days away.

Sources say that the preparations for the audio release event are happening and the music will be launched in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The music of the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions will be launched simultaneously in a grand event.

Bengaluru-based Lahari Recording Company has acquired the audio rights of Baahubali 2. It is reported that the music rights have been sold for Rs 4.5 crore, which is a huge price for the rights of a South Indian movie. It may be recalled that the company had paid Rs 1.5 crore for the music rights of the first instalment of the film and it has shelled out three times higher the money for the second instalment.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Baahubali 2, which was released on March 16, has taken the internet by a storm. All four versions (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam) have been received well by the viewers. In about 48 hours, the clip clocked over 65 crore hits, which demonstrates the craze around the multilingual movie.

Baahubali 2 has the music of MM Keeravani. The album of the first instalment was a hit. Hence, there is huge expectation riding on the second instalment.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series is written by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamanna Bhatia are starring in the film and the second instalment will simultaneously release worldwide on April 28.

Rana Daggubati plays the role of Bhallala Deva in the Telugu version of Baahubali 2. He is the ruler of the Kingdom of Mahishmati. Prabhas plays the title role, while Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are seen as queen Devasena and Avanthika.