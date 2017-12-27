Jurassic Park fans may get a chance to watch Edmontosaurus in action on big screen through Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which will be released on June 22, 2018.

The flat-headed dinosaur was expected to debut in the prequel film Jurassic World and it was also listed on the official website. But it did not even make a cameo appearance in the movie.

Some of the eagle-eyed franchise fans have recently spotted the pre-historic animal in the new footage for Jurassic World Evolution. So, speculations are rife that the dinosaur may appear in the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel.

Here is everything you need to know about Edmontosaurus:

The duck-billed dinosaur has a very low aggression rate. It can grow up to 36 feet long and weigh up to 4000 kg. It loves munching fruits and vegetables. It also likes hanging out in herds. Edmontosaurus belongs to Hadrosaur family and is related to Parasaurolophus.

According to the official Jurassic World website, the pre-historic animal was once threatened by Tyrannosaurus Rex. The website also claimed that it is one of the few dinosaurs that can chew and grind vegetables to pulp before swallowing.

The fossils of Edmontosaurus were found in the rocks of Western North America and it is dated back to the Cretaceous Period. The dinosaur is known as a non-avian dinosaur that lived along with Triceratops and Tyrannosaurus.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below:

It's been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.