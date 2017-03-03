There is no doubt that Jurassic World 2 will take its viewers through an adventurous ride with more bigger and scarier dinosaurs. Speculations suggest that the movie will feature the biggest fights of dinosaur history and it will be between Indominus Rex and Spinosaurus.

Along with the return of original casting trio -- Sam Neill as leading paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, Laura Dern as paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as a mathematician cum chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcolm -- dinosaur lovers are also expecting some of their favourite raptors in the untitled sequel of Jurassic World.

Since production of the upcoming movie has already begun in Slough, England, the followers of the Jurassic Park film series are looking forward to new updates on it. But apart from a possibly leaked plot summary that hints at militarisation of dinosaurs with more adventures at the theme park, there is no new information available about it.

Fan theories suggest that Jurassic World 2 will take back dinosaur lovers to Isla Sorna, mainly because it is probably the island where the second and third part of the original trilogy took place and it could be the place where Spinosaurus is located.

One of the popular theories is that Isla Sorna is the place where InGen set up their weaponised dinosaur base. According to You Tube channel The Stupendous Wave, it is a place where dinosaurs are readily accessible for Dr Henry Wu and other companies to train.

So there is a possibility to see the original Spinosaurus and T-Rex family in Jurassic World 2. The movie could also feature a fight between the two and the Indominus Rex, which could be the biggest fights of dinosaur history.

The upcoming sequel of Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles, is scheduled to hit big screens in 2018.