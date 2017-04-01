The creative team behind Jurassic World 2, including director JA Bayona and executive producer Colin Trevorrow, is tight-lipped about the storyline of the movie leaving the field wide open for fans to come up with some interesting theories.

While some of the fan theories suggest a tie up between Owen Grady, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 2, a few of them claims that new dinosaurs will be introduced in the upcoming film.

Jurassic fans are already familiar with such speculations including the introduction of a new hybrid dinosaur and the return of Jurassic Park cast members, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

An You Tuber, The Stupendous Wave, claimed that Jurassic World 2 could feature Yutyrannus and Therizinosaurus along with a new hybrid dinosaur. According to him, the new raptor is likely to have similar features of an Indominus rex.

"During the lap scene in Jurassic World, right after Vic Hoskins enters the room and as he talks to the main casts, Therizinosaurus can be seen on the background of the computer monitor. It could be great addition to the film," the You Tuber stated.

Meanwhile, a reddit user, darrylthedudeWayne, has come up with a new theory about the plot for Jurassic World 2. It is titled Life Found a Way: Jurassic World and hints at the next evil move by Dr Henry Wu. Read it below: