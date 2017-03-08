Jurassic World 2 filming has already kicked-off in London last week and the official title for the sequel is likely to be released anytime soon. While speculations suggest that the upcoming dino-centric movie could be called Jurassic World: Enoch, cast member Daniella Pineda teased a different name for the Chris Pratt film.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American actress shared a photo of the invitation card from Jurassic team with her Twitter followers and it read: "Welcome to Jurassic...Love the Jurassic team." She covered the word that comes after Jurassic with her thumb in order to avoid any spoilers regarding the official title of the movie.

While the social media post captured the attention of a few hardcore fans of Jurassic Park film series, The Detour actress immediately deleted it from her official Twitter page. But the image was already shared by some of her followers and it started doing the rounds on the internet.

The netizens started speculating the possible title for Jurassic World 2 and they claimed that the hidden word in the invitation card might not exceed five letters. According to them, it could be war, squad, ridge or even dawn.

Meanwhile, a fansite called JurassicWorld2Movie.com speculated that the official title for the upcoming Chris Pratt film could be Jurassic Age. "Considering the plot direction the Jurassic World sequel is taking, as well as the quote Colin Trevorrow used as reference to Jurassic World 2's plot (Mankind and Dinosaurs being thrown back into the mix together), our best guess is that the official title for the next Jurassic instalment will be JURASSIC AGE," stated the website.

However, the fansite revealed that nothing has been officially confirmed by Universal pictures and they could probably stick with the Jurassic World title for licensing and branding purposes. If so, then internet rumour mills have another title to offer for the Jurassic Park sequel and it is Jurassic World: Enoch.

A twitter user, monikered as @matthewjn, claimed that Universal Pictures temporarily announced the official title for the Chris Pratt film on their website and uploaded a screenshot of the webpage.