The creative team behind Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has already dished about the new breeds of dinosaurs they are planning to introduce in the movie.

Thanks to eagle-eyed franchise fans, names and descriptions of the new raptors appearing in the science fiction adventure film has made its way online. The leaked details were shared on reddit by a franchise fan, monikered as biosyner.

"I've viewed production photos, CG renderings, and animation loops," stated the reddit user. According to him, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Tyrannosaurus, Velociraptor, Apatosaurus and Dilophosaurus will also appear in the movie along with the new raptors.

Check out the names and descriptions of the new dinosaurs below:

Stygimoloch - Smaller than the Pachycepholasaurus, but designed to be more robust with a very thick neck. The colouring is mostly reddish, with some warm grey tones beneath. I've been told this dinosaur has a particularly interesting role.

Carnotaurus - Very similar to the Sideshow Collectables statue. Less dark markings, and the red was more subdued.

Baryonyx - It is a rather drab gray colour, with a little blue or green. Unlike the Stygimoloch, the Baryonyx is designed pretty much exactly how I've always seen it in other mediums.

Meanwhile, some of the interesting fan theories suggest militarisation of dinosaurs in Fallen Kingdom. According to a franchise fan named Alex, Owen Grady will have a secret mission in Jurassic World 2.

"He is hired to go back to the island and pick up the embryos that were stolen by Nedry and were lost in the Barbasol. A different company, referred to in the script as Grendle International is the antagonist in the story creating chaos," stated the reddit user.

Here are few other fan theories on Fallen Kingdom:

Probably set in 30 years time. The ice caps have melted meaning sea levels have raised. Unknown sub-polar lakes which were locked by ice have released menacing prehistoric aquatic creatures. Humans weaponise other dinosaurs to fight them. There'll be a strong female character that saves the day. Some people will die. Ultimately there'll be some morals about how we're raping the world.