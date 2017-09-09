The franchise fans are still looking forward to any official updates on the plot for Jurassic World 2, which is titled Fallen World.

Although Universal Pictures is yet to release the synopsis for the upcoming science fiction adventure film, leaked details about the new merchandise for the movie confirm many of the plot speculations, including volcanic eruption and rescue mission of dinosaurs.

The packaging images of new products that include groceries and toiletries feature fan favourite Tyrannosaurus Rex from Jurassic Park, popularly known as Rexy, and the Velociraptor Blue. According to a fansite called Scified, Velociraptor Blue will have a major role to play in Fallen Kingdom.

"The images showcase the return of Blue the Velociraptor, the original Tyrannosaurus Rex from Jurassic Park, and the Volcano. These images further confirm the return of Isla Nublar, and its potential destruction in the film.

Director Juan Antonio Bayona has already confirmed that Jurassic World 2 will be very different from its prequel, as the plot will be darker and exciting with great adventure.

"I think there's a lot of possessiveness towards our creations. I think it's very interesting where the new movie is heading. It's so different from the other films, it talks a lot about the moment we live in right now. It's darker... but at the same time, it's going to be a lot of fun. It's a blockbuster, you have Chris Pratt, it's a great adventure, but it's very interesting the way the film is darker than the other ones," the Spanish filmmaker said in an interview with comingsoon.net.

"I think you're going to find some stuff that will remind you of my movies. At the same time I'm very aware that this is Steven's baby and I'm going to take care of his baby as much as possible, knowing where I am all the time," the director teased.

The director also assured that the movie will be very interesting with a lot of unexpected plot twists and more animatronics. "It's very interesting. It's always tricky, but you need to find a balance in what people expect to find, and the new stuff you're bringing to the story. And I think the story is looking for a connection between Jurassic World and Jurassic Park -- more than what Jurassic World did," Bayona said while interacting with the representative of Cinema Blend.