Jurassic World 2, the upcoming science fiction film that is also titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will probably surprise franchise fans with a very different story when it hits the big screens in June 2018.

Creator Colin Trevorrow has already revealed he has no plans to show dinosaurs chasing people on an island again. He wants to take the franchise to a new world that features the co-existence of raptors and human beings.

"There are themes and ideas in here that we're setting up, such as the coexistence of these animals on the planet with humans. In the same way that we exist with animals now. And imagine a world where just like, you know, don't go into that jungle, there's tigers in there. They're gonna eat you. Just replace that with raptors," the 40-year-old filmmaker said in an interview with SlashFilm.

Also read LEAKED details on new dinosaurs appearing in Fallen Kingdom

The creator also explained how Fallen Kingdom is different from the other films in the franchise. According to him, the new trilogy is based on various quotes of Dr Ian Malcolm from the original trilogy.

Trevorrow said: "Jurassic World is all based on Ian Malcom's quote: 'You stood on the shoulders of geniuses to accomplish something as fast as you could and before you knew what you had, you'd packaged it and slapped it on a plastic lunchbox and now you want to sell it'." He added: "That, to me, is Jurassic World. That's why I had all the product placement, that's what it was. So with Jurassic World 2 it's: 'Dinosaurs and man separated by 65 million years of evolution have been thrown back into the mix together — how can we know what to expect?'" He then explained: "That's not the exact quote, but you get the idea and that's why it's exciting the movie did well. I had a beginning, a middle and an end and it was designed this way. So now we get to play that out."

The filmmaker even admitted that Owen Grady and Claire Dearing will have some new challenges to face in Jurassic World 2. He admitted that the characters will be in a different place and franchise fans cannot expect to see them where the story left off in the first movie.

"Even though Claire is the one who evolves the most over the trilogy, it's her story that mirrors this changing world. Owen has shit to deal with. They've both opened Pandora's Box in Jurassic World and both of them are responsible for different elements of it. And I think the way these characters are connected to these circumstances of what's happening; it's different than previous films," the creator added.