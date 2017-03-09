Jurassic World 2 script writer-cum-producer Colin Trevorrow and director Juan Antonio Bayona recently treated their Twitter followers with the first look of giant dinosaurs in the film and introduced a mysterious character.

The photo, which was uploaded on social media, features a young girl standing inside a museum filled with fossils. In the image, she can be seen staring at a big triceratops skull that is being placed at the centre of the room.

While Trevorrow captioned the photo, "Walking in giant footsteps," Bayona accompanied it with the words, "So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure."

Since the Twitter image has a lot of similarities with the bronze statue of a charging bull and a little girl standing in front of it on Wall Street, social media users asked Trevorrow if it is a coincidence and he replied that it is not.

However, this is not the first time dinosaur lovers are being introduced to the little girl who will be appearing in the upcoming Jurassic World. Recently, cast member Bryce Dallas Howard also shared a photo of the new character and stated, "Though she be but little, she is fierce! Inspired by this kind, intelligent & inquisitive little lady."

So speculations are rife that the mysterious character could be a relative of any of the lead characters. While some netizens claim that she is the daughter of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, many of them believe that she will be portraying the young character named Lucy.

A few months back, Jurassic Park fan site Jurassic Outpost revealed a few details about the new cast member, along with the character description, which read, "Lucy must be able to handle a range of emotions from tender moments with her father, to anxiety, bravery, and shock. This role represents a huge and exciting opportunity for a young actress to play a significant role in a major Hollywood blockbuster."

The yet-to-be-titled Jurassic World sequel is being filmed in London and it is slated for release in 2018.