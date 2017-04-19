Lead cast of Jurassic World 2, Chris Pratt, has hinted at bigger and scarier dinosaurs, who could take viewers through some unexpected plot twists.

The 37-year-old actor, who portrays a Velociraptor trainer named Owen Grady in the upcoming movie, said anything is possible under the direction of JA Bayona adding that the filmmaker is working on a little darker storyline.

Explaining further, the Parks & Recreation alum said viewers can expect "deep emotions and suspense" in the science fiction film. According to him, the movie will be a visual treat as Bayona is "visually masterful".

"[It] will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined," Pratt told Screen Rant.

American paleontologist Dr. Jack Horner teased about the new plot twist while interacting with some of the franchise fans.

"I ask if we can expect a park to visit, but he took it a step further and suggested them as pets," stated Chris Pugh, author of a fansite called Jurassic Outpost.

Meanwhile, executive producer Colin Trevorrow shared a behind-the-scene photo of Jurassic World 2 with his Twitter followers and it features dinosaur eggs. Although he did not caption the image, many social media users speculated that it could be hybrid dinosaurs.

"Could this be a new breed of Dino once again? Or even Indominus Rex 2.0?," tweeted a dinosaur lover monikered Raptor Chaser.

He also shared a few behind-the scene photos of Jurassic World 2 and it features a new roller coaster ride in theme parks and dinosaur trucks.

So I was looking through the pics i've taken at langley and noticed something.... Rollercoaster tracks! A new park ride? #JurassicWorld2 pic.twitter.com/vmFIQg73Dd — Raptor Chaser (@RaptorChaser17) April 17, 2017