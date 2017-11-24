South industry's diva, Raai Laxmi, made her Bollywood debut with Pahlaj Nihalani's Julie 2. The erotic-thriller, released on November 24, passed with zero cuts and received an 'A' certificate.

The movie is already embroiled in controversies from the time of its poster release. Firstly, this erotic movie is made by the "sanskari" former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani and secondly, recent reports suggested that the story is based on actress Nagma's life.

As these controversies grabbed audience attention, they watched the movie today and shared their reviews on social media.

Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Julie 2 is an erotic thriller that will also feature Rati Agnihotri, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen, Pankaj Tripathi and Nishikant Kamat, among others. The movie is said to be about the dark side of Bollywood's casting couch, and also deals with the underworld and politics.

Raai appeared in her most sizzling avatar in Julie 2. She is playing a small-town girl who has to deal with a lot of difficulties before making it big in the industry. Earlier, in an interview, she had said that apart from a lot of skin show and steamy scenes, Julie 2 has a hard-hitting social message.

Well, we don't know about the social message, but the skin show and intimate scenes are too much to handle. While some viewers found the movie "boring," a few of them lauded Raai's performance.

Here's what audience has to say about Julie 2:

