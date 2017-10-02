Varun Dhawan's latest release Judwaa 2 is having a dream run at the box office with its worldwide collection crossing Rs 100 crore in just 3 days.

Starring Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, Judwaa 2 released last Friday and has been dominating the box office from day 1 itself. The movie turned out to be Varun's highest ever opening day grossing film with a collection of Rs 16.1 crore net at the domestic market.

Judwaa 2 witnessed even greater box office numbers over the weekend, earning Rs 20.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 22.6 crore on Sunday, taking its total 3-day net domestic collection to Rs 59.25 crore. Its gross domestic three days collection stands at Rs 82.29 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

While the David Dhawan directorial has been enjoying an excellent Indian box office journey, Judwaa 2 has been performing brilliantly in the overseas market as well. The film collected Rs 19.05 crore over the first three days at the international box office, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 101.34 crore.

"#Judwaa2 collects an IMPRESSIVE $ 2.91 million [Rs 19.05 cr] in its opening weekend in international markets [excluding Pakistan]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Judwaa2 collects an IMPRESSIVE $ 2.91 million [₹ 19.05 cr] in its opening weekend in international markets [excluding Pakistan]... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

#Judwaa2 *opening weekend* in key international markets...

UAE-GCC $ 1.1 mn

North America $ 645,000

UK $ 238,000

Australia $ 154,000 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

#Judwaa2 Overseas *opening weekend* is HIGHER than Varun's #BKD [$ 2.7 mn] and Akshay's #JollyLLB2 [$ 2.5 mn]... Note: All Fox Studios films — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

In the international market, Judwaa 2 has been performing best in UAE-GCC, North America, UK and Australia. Being a solo release, Judwaa 2 seems to be unstoppable at the box office.

Moreover, the festive season worked wonders for the film as it enjoyed a long weekend. Monday being a holiday again, Judwaa 2 will continue to earn big at the box office.

Judwaa 2 is the remake of Salman Khan's hit film Judwaa. There was a considerable amount of hype around the movie, which clearly reflects on the box office figures. Although it received mixed reviews from the critics, strong word of mouth help the movie become a blockbuster.